No Gamble for Sherwood as Queens steps up in class

Oliver Sherwood’s Queens Gamble will look to build on a hugely impressive debut in the Listed Stirrups Restaurant And Cocktail Bar Evesham Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The four-year-old bolted up by 10 lengths on her racecourse debut at the track in April from a previous Listed bumper winner, the Milton Harris-trained Mullenbeg.

The third-placed horse, Sedge Wren, has also gone on to win a bumper by five lengths, leaving the form looking strong.

Exciting Getaway Mare Draws Clear At Cheltenham.Queens Gamble (4f Getaway – Gambling Girl, by Hawk Wing) emerged as a smart prospect for trainer Oliver…

“She was very impressive in the spring, this has been the plan from when she came back in,” said Sherwood.

“I’ve been very happy with her, she hasn’t missed a beat, it’s just a question of whether she’s good enough.

“It’s a much more competitive race, but she’s a nice mare and it’s onwards and upwards we hope.”

Of her comfortable success last time out he added: “It wasn’t so much what she beat, it was how she beat them because she was going away.

“To do that at Cheltenham on your first race, you’ve got to be a least a little bit special.”

Some performance from Queens Gamble A very taking debut in the finale at Cheltenham as Queens Gamble (Getaway) oozes class, putting the race to bed in fine style

He went on: “It’s another step up the ladder, she’s working great and though my horses are probably hitting the woodwork at the moment with lots of seconds and thirds – which is driving me up the wall – you’d rather that than than coming last.

“It’s a question of whether she’s good enough now, the main thing with her is the ground will be perfect as it’s drying up and she wants decent ground.”

Queens Gamble’s debut victory was not only a significant one for her owners, as they bred her too, but also for Sherwood as the day was his first time out racing since finishing a course of chemotherapy.

He said: “It was quite an emotional thing because they bred her, the owners, and it was my first day’s racing after finishing chemo last winter. It was a good day and hopefully they can continue.”

Another leading contender is Bonttay, who has not been seen in competitive action since winning the corresponding race 12 months ago and lines up as one of three runners for Fergal O’Brien, along with Dreaming Diamond and Politacus.

Of Bonttay, O’Brien said: “I’m just hopeful she’ll run well really – if she finishes in the first three with a penalty I’ll be delighted.

“She had a fibrillating heart, so it’s been a steady road back. She’s been brilliant at home in all her work and we’re very happy with her, so we’ll see how she performs on the day. We’ll know more after Saturday.

“Dreaming Diamond ran OK there at the October meeting against the boys (finished sixth). She was a bit keen and I think Liam (Harrison, jockey) will know her a bit better this time.

“Politacus ran very well round Uttoxeter (finished) fourth, despite being very green, so hopefully she’ll learn from that experience.”

Adding further strength in depth is Nicky Henderson’s dual winner Luccia and Willie Mullins’ challenger Williamstowndancer, the mount of Bryony Frost.

The opening JCB Triumph Trial see Paul Nicholls an interesting French recruit in Blueking D’Oroux.

Nicholls told Betfair: “He had smart form in France where he made a winning start over hurdles and was then placed twice at Auteuil behind the star three-year-old Losange Bleu.

“Blueking D’Oroux joined us in the spring, has done very well physically and runs here instead of Auteuil on Sunday.

“He works nicely, has schooled well and is very fit so I’m expecting a big run on his debut for us.”

Milton Harris, who saddled last year’s winner Knight Salute, is this year represented by Sedgefield winner Scriptwriter – an ex Aidan O’Brien inmate – while Dan Skelton steps Medyaf up in class following wins at Stratford and Wetherby.