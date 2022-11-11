Search

11 Nov 2022

Hall of Fame inductee Tiger Roll enjoys lap of honour at Cheltenham

Hall of Fame inductee Tiger Roll enjoys lap of honour at Cheltenham

11 Nov 2022 3:25 PM

Five-time Cheltenham Festival winner Tiger Roll was back at Prestbury Park on Friday parading before racing.

Trained by Gordon Elliott to also win two Grand Nationals, Tiger Roll was present as he has been inducted into the Hall of Fame at the home of National Hunt racing.

Bought by Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud after winning on his hurdling debut for Nigel Hawke, Tiger Roll went on to become one of the most popular horses in training of the modern era.

In all he ran 13 times at Cheltenham, winning six – with five coming at the showpiece meeting in March.

He won the 2014 Triumph Hurdle, the 2017 National Hunt Chase and the Cross Country Chase in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Tiger Roll was retired having been narrowly beaten by stablemate Delta Work bidding for a fourth cross-country win back in March.

“It was great to see him back here and lovely to see him in the Hall Of Fame,” said Elliott.

“He looked great and he loves it here. I think he wanted to run – so well was he. He was bucking and kicking.

“It is a nice honour for the horse and he deserves it.”

