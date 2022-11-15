Search

15 Nov 2022

Craig Lidster happy to help Kevin Sinfield’s ‘7 in 7’ charity challenge

Craig Lidster happy to help Kevin Sinfield's '7 in 7' charity challenge

Horse racing and rugby league are set to join forces on Thursday when Kevin Sinfield stops off at Craig Lidster’s Eboracum Racing Stables as part of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge.

The Leeds Rhinos legend is running seven ultramarathons in seven days in an attempt to raise £777,777 in support of motor neurone disease charities – something that effects former teammate and close friend Rob Burrow, who is the inspiration of his latest fundraising heroics.

It is not the first time racing has supported the efforts to raise awareness of MND, with the Burrow Seven Racing Club set up in 2020. Then a horse called Burrow Seven, named after the eight-time Super League Grand Final winner, was in training with Jedd O’Keeffe and all profits generated from sales of shares and prize-money went to MND charities.

Now it is fitting that racing is playing its part once again just three days out from the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford – where Sinfield’s titanic seven-day challenge will end.

Before reaching Manchester, the former England captain will pass through Lidster’s Easingwold base in Yorkshire and the trainer is opening his doors and encouraging people to come along to support Sinfield while also having the chance to look around the stables.

The yard will be open from 10.30am with Sinfield, who is beginning the day in nearby Thirsk, expected any time after 12pm.

“Kevin’s media team rang me up to see if they could drop in at the yard while he was en route,” said Lidster.

“They thought it would be quite a nice place for him to visit to spur him on due to his connection with Rob Burrow and his horse and I think he is running with Jamie Peacock another ex-player as well.

“We’ve got Luke Gale, Craig Harrison the rugby league agent and quite a few others with ties to the sport involved with horses here and they are going to get quite a few people down to support.

“Kevin is leaving Thirsk at 10 o’clock, so we’re going to open the yard up from half 10 onwards and have a bit of a fundraiser here. He should be here any time between half 12 and half one they think, but I think it will be more half 12.

“He’s only going to be here for half an hour or so, but the yard will be open to the public for them to come along see the horses and meet Kevin and maybe make a couple of hours of it for everyone.”

The MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity will be the main beneficiaries of the funds raised – with each receiving 41 per cent of the total amount – while donations will also be made to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

