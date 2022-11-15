Search

15 Nov 2022

Gerri Colombe looks smart prospect in Fairyhouse victory

Gerri Colombe looks smart prospect in Fairyhouse victory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 5:07 PM

Gerri Colombe maintained his unbeaten record in fine style at Fairhouse and looks a fine prospect for the Gordon Elliott team.

A winner of point-to-point, two bumpers and twice over hurdles, so far he has been kept in relatively calm waters. But a step up in class now awaits.

It looked a deep field for the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee Beginners Chase, with Willie Mullins’ duo of Bronn and Tenzing as well as Mouse Morris’ Sams Profile, Peter Fahey’s Freedom To Dream and Henry de Bromhead’s Shantreusse in opposition.

But Gerri Colombe cruised to the front and the 6-5 favourite was not hard pressed to beat Bronn by two and three-quarter lengths, with Tenzing a neck away in third.

“That was a good performance and Jack (Kennedy) said he’ll come on a bit from it – he had a good blow. We always thought he was a nice horse,” said Elliott.

“The ground was a bit quick one day and he came home a bit sore from Thurles. We were minding him and knew he was going to be a chaser.

“I doubt if he’ll come back here for the Drinmore in a couple of weeks’ time. He could go to Limerick at Christmas (Faugheen Novice Chase), you probably wouldn’t get it soft enough for him at Leopardstown. He doesn’t have to have it soft, but he seems so effective on it.”

Paddy Power make Gerri Colombe a 7-1 chance (from 16s) for the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Elliott and Kennedy had already won the Fairyhouse Winter Festival December 3rd & 4th Mares Maiden Hurdle with Harmonya Maker (7-4).

The trainer went on to complete yet another treble when Search For Glory (4-9 favourite) landed cramped odds in the concluding bumper, although victory did not look likely for Harry Swan’s mount until the final furlong.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media