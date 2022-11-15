Mullins could have super six take their chance in Morgiana Hurdle

Willie Mullins could run all six of his entries in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday.

Mullins is the winning-most trainer of the race which is the first Grade One of the Irish National Hunt season, and has had a stranglehold on the contest in recent history, winning 10 of the last 11 renewals.

There is the potential for three of this year’s Cheltenham Festival heroes from Closutton clashing, with Sir Gerhard and State Man among the sextet and Triumph Hurdle champion Vauban one of three for Rich Ricci along with previous winners Sharjah and Saldier.

The six is complete by the mare Echoes In Rain, who was second to Honeysuckle in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle in her last appearance in this sphere.

“At this stage, all six are intended runners,” said Mullins.

“Vauban is an exciting prospect after his win in the Triumph Hurdle last year, but it is difficult for four-year-olds to win this race. I said if we’re going to make a Champion Hurdle horse out of him then let him take on good horses in the Morgiana.

“I’m going back over hurdles with Saldier for the first time in a while, when he disappointed at Gowran Park last February, and he’s bound to be a little ring rusty.

“Like Saldier, Sharjah won the race before and I think the ground is going to suit him so we’re looking forward to getting his season going after missing the spring following his fourth Matheson at Leopardstown.

“Sir Gerhard has been doing things right at home. I’m very happy with him, while State Man is a horse that’s been improving all through last season. If he keeps improving, he’s the right age to make it into the Champion Hurdle field.

“Echoes In Rain runs well around Punchestown. The two miles here might be a little sharp for her.”

Gordon Elliott is the only trainer to slightly interrupt Mullins’ dominance in the contest when winning with Abacadabras in 2020 and he is set to saddle Teahupoo, while Noel Meade’s Jesse Evans completes the eight-strong list of entries.