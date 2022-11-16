Huntingdon still Plan A as next target for Queens Gamble

Oliver Sherwood continues to look at options for promising mare Queens Gamble, who was highly impressive in taking a Listed mares’ bumper at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Making her second start, the four-year-old produced a scintillating eight-length victory over Bonttay on the old course at the Prestbury Park track, having scored in similarly arresting fashion on the new course when making her debut in April.

Queens Gamble is now as short as 7-1 joint-favourite for the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2023 with Unibet, having overcome a wide trip to draw readily clear of her 15 rivals in the extended two-mile contest.

Like most observers, Sherwood feels she is an exciting prospect and says she has taken the race well.

“She has come out of her race A1 without a bother on her,” said the Grand National-winning trainer.

“She was very impressive, and it was the way she did it more than anything else.

“I think she is a bit special, and fingers crossed we can keep her in one piece.”

The Upper Lambourn handler is still leaning towards running her in the Fitzdares Adores Henrietta Knight Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race at Huntingdon on December 4 for her next outing, although admits there are other options to ponder.

“We were talking about the options for her last night with her owner,” he added. “You have other opportunities, but not a lot before Christmas.

An emotional winner for Oliver Sherwood as Queens Gamble bolted up in the mares' bumper at Cheltenham under Jonathan Burke. Having overcome his cancer battle, Sherwood was accorded a warm reception. "It was touching," said the trainer. @PAracing pic.twitter.com/08783kATiO — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) November 12, 2022

“You have got to take on the boys at Ascot in a Listed race on December 16, then you have the Alan Swinbank (Market Rasen), which is a mares’ race at the end of January.

“The ground is going to dictate. If it comes up very heavy, I wouldn’t think she would run, but you are working backwards from Aintree/Cheltenham.

“Obviously there is the mares’ bumper at Aintree, or Cheltenham (Champion Bumper) against the boys, but we will have to wait and see.

“You have Sandown before Cheltenham and you could do Sandown then Aintree, but we will cross that bridge nearer the time. The immediate thought is definitely the Henrietta Knight.”

The 67-year-old, who was waiting for the all-clear after chemotherapy treatment when his filly made her debut, will continue to formulate plans and admits she provided him with a welcome fillip.

“It is a nice problem to have,” Sherwood added. “I haven’t got the numbers like Paul Nicholls or Nicky Henderson, so when you get a nice horse like that. It’s good.

“It’s quite nice, absolutely. It is what you get up in the morning for.”