Search

19 Jan 2022

Watch: The Donegal bar with the Covid jar has hit American Primetime TV

Watch: The Donegal bar with the Covid jar has hit American Primetime TV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has over 20 million YouTube subscribers

Reporter:

Alan Foley

19 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The story of the €2 fine jar for those who say the word 'C*vid' in the Alt Bar in Killea was mentioned on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Little did they know what they let themselves in for! A couple of weeks ago, the Alt Bar in Killea introduced a €2 fine every time the C-word is mentioned.

The bar, managed by Christopher Moore and Conor McDevitt, has since been the centre of considerable media attention because of their novel idea, with appearances on the likes of Ireland AM, the Dermot and Dave Show on Today FM, as well as the RTE News. All monies raised are to be donated to the Donegal Hospice. So far almost €1,000 has been raised and bars in United States have taken the idea on board and will send the money to the Alt Bar.

This week, the news has crossed the channel, with 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on NBC in the United States. The Tonight Show's YouTube channel reached 20 million subscribers, with notable guests in recent times including Hillary Clinton, Justin Timberlake, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith,  Ariana Grande, Will Ferrell, Nicole Kidman and Christina Aguilera.

 The Alt Bar shared the mention on their Facebook page:

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media