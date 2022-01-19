Search

19 Jan 2022

Muff to Quigley's Point greenway route agreed

Traffic management scheme in place from St Mary’s Hall to Muff Community Park

Muff greenway

The Muff to Derry section of the greenway has been progressing nicely.

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

19 Jan 2022

A new route for the first phase of the Muff to Quigley's Point greenway has been agreed.

The route from Muff will be along the seaward side of the R238 as far as the sea wall at Greenbank, Cllr Terry Crossan confirmed.

The Greenbank to Quigley’s Point section will be carried out in conjunction with remedial works on the sea wall as a separate project.

Cllr Crossan (pictured below) also praised the efforts of council staff as work on the Muff to Derry section of the greenway has been progressing nicely.

“The Muff section of the greenway is progressing very well and great credit is due to both the contractor and the resident engineer for the quality of the work.

“I am informed that the tarmac operation will begin shortly,” Cllr Crossan said.

A traffic management scheme in place from St Mary’s Hall to Muff Community Park to facilitate the construction of the Muff Derry greenway project along a section of the R238 outside Muff. The roadworks will be in place for approximately two months.

“Hopefully there will not be too much disruption while these works are in progress.

“I would ask that drivers exercise care and be patient for the duration of the project,” Cllr Crossan added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media