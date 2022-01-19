Poignant tributes paid to popular Buncrana man John Kelly

Poignant tributes have been paid to popular Buncrana man, John Kelly.

Mr Kelly's body was was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in Knockalla Drive in Buncrana.

Originally from Derry, Mr Kelly had been living in Buncrana for more than 25 years and had worked as a caretaker years at St Oran’s National School in Cockhill.

He is survived by his wife, Anita, and their son, Sean and daughter, Anna.

Hundreds of people took part in a vigil for Mr Kelly at St Oran’s School, on Saturday night. A Book of Condolence was opened in his memory.

St Oran's Parents Association posted a glowing tribute to Mr Kelly on social media.

It stated: “We are heartbroken as John enriched the lives of all he met.

“He cared for our building but more importantly, he cared for each and every one of us, from the youngest child to the oldest adult. May his very gentle soul Rest In Peace."

Mr Kelly was described as quite and unassuming man, who had a great sense of community. At the beginning of the pandemic he set up a drive-through donation centre in Buncrana to gather PPE for frontline medical workers.

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said the community of Buncrana is heartbroken at the loss of Mr Kelly.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray said there was sense of shock in Buncrana following the news of Mr Kelly's tragic death.

“John was a very popular member of the community,” Cllr Murray said. “The outpouring of grief just shows how highly regarded he was held by everyone.

“I'd like to extend my condolences to his family and to the staff and pupils of St Oran's.”

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District and family friend, Cllr Nicholas Crossan said Mr Kelly's death was a “major blow”.

“It's a sad time for Buncrana,” he said. “I've know John and his wife Anita for many years. It's just terrible.

“John was a quiet man and very unassuming but he had a great sense of community and it's a major blow for Buncrana.

“He was loved by everybody, especially by the children of St Oran's, where he worked for many years.

“It's just unbelievable. I'd like to send my condolences to Anita and the family at this very sad time.”

Cllr Rena Donaghey said the entire community had been 'numbed' by the sudden death of Mr Kelly.

“I knew John Kelly for a long, long time. John Kelly was the son every mother would love to have. John had a heart of gold. He was a hard worker, he was always giving, not looking to take,” she said.

Buncrana parish priest, Fr Francis Bradley described Mr Kelly as someone who “always went the extra mile” for people.

Fr Bradley said: “The sudden death of John Kelly has shocked us all. John was full of life and bouncing with energy.

“He and Anita, his wife, were regular walkers and could be seen on any of the roads around Buncrana. He was a most helpful man in every way - as Caretaker in St Oran's National School, Cockhill and Caretaker in the Parish Hall there. He was so dedicated to everything he did. He always went the extra mile.”

He added: “It is so difficult to speak of John in the past tense, his death has been so unexpected. He leaves huge boots to be filled and a long list of duties to be fulfilled in his wake. He is the type of person which this parish and community needs so much.

“I will miss him for his friendship and fun and the silly things we exchanged on WhatsApp.

“As a parish community, we pray for the repose of his soul, for the consolation of his family, Anita, Sean and Anna.

“We remember his large family circle in Derry, and we hope, in his funeral on Thursday at St Mary's Oratory, to bid him a prayerful farewell.”

Cockhill Celtic held a minute silence at both of the club's games over the weekend in memory of Mr Kelly.

Mr Kelly's requiem Mass will take place at St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana at 10am on Thursday. Interment immediately afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Cockhill. John's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana.

PHOTOS: George Sweeney, nwpresspics