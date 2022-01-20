Plans to limit dog access "to certain areas of certain beaches at certain times during the bathing season"

Donegal County Council plan to retain 12 iconic Blue Flag awards in the county which would allow dog owners to continue to enjoy beaches.

This they say will be done "while limiting dog access to certain areas of certain beaches at certain times during the bathing season."

They say that proposals in this regard will be brought before the Council’s Climate Action and Environment Strategic Policy Committee next week.

The 12 Blue Flags beaches are at Bundoran, Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, Narin (Portnoo), Carrickfinn, Killahoey (Dunfanaghy), Marblehill, Portsalon (Magherawarden), Shroove, Culdaff and Downings.

In a statement issued to the DonegalLive/InishLive they said:

"With a coastline of over 1100 km, County Donegal is blessed with many beautiful sandy beaches and Donegal currently has the joint highest number of Blue Flags nationally with 12 beaches in the county holding the award.

"To retain these iconic awards, Donegal County Council is progressing arrangements to allow dog owners to continue to enjoy beaches while limiting dog access to certain areas of certain beaches at certain times during the bathing season.

"As these plans progress to protect our Blue Flag accolades there will be further awareness and public consultation to keep the public informed of any changes at these beaches. It should be noted that responsible dog owners and their dogs will continue to be welcome on these beaches outside of lifeguarded hours.”

“The Blue Flag is an international environmental award made to beaches throughout the world that demonstrate good environmental standards and have good sanitary and safety facilities.

"To be given Blue Flag status a beach must have a high standard in water quality, environmental management, environmental education and information, and safety and services. The award is made by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an independent non-profit organisation.

"To retain our valued Blue Flags beaches, Donegal County Council must fully comply each year with the criteria set by FEE and is subject to inspections throughout the Bathing Season (June 1 to September 15) for compliance.

"An Taisce, which operates the blue-flag programme in Ireland, has been requested by the FEE to advise local authorities they must meet all the rules of the programme if they are to retain their flags in 2022 and beyond.

"These rules include restricting access for dogs, other than assistance dogs, to blue-flag beaches or in the blue-flag area if it is part of a larger beach. The rule applies during the Bathing Season only."