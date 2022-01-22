What are the bars in Buncrana?

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meet in St Teresa’s Room (Behind The Oratory) at the following times: Tuesday: 8.30pm, Friday: 8.30pm, Saturday: 11am and Sunday: 8pm. All Welcome.

Inishowen Medical Buncrana and Clonmany

Inishowen Medical Buncrana and Clonmany will no longer be open on a Saturday morning. NOWDOC took over Saturday morning clinics from Saturday, December 11, 2021. If you need to speak with a GP between 6pm Friday evening and 8am Monday morning please call NOWDOC on 0818 400 911.

Inishowen Credit Union

Due to staff shortages and high Covid cases, Inishowen Credit Union would like to ask their members to visit the offices for essential reasons only.

Where possible, please use the online banking services on our website www.inishowencu.ie or call us on 0749361017.

Buncrana Go Active

The organising committee wishes to let members know that as pandemic infection numbers remain high, it would be unwise to organise any activities for the foreseeable future. We hope all our members and friends are keeping well and that we will be able to get together again later in 2022.

Donegal Hospice

Donegal Hospice is offering bereavement support. Call 0894402787.

WISE Project

Women’s Integration Skills and Employment is a FREE service to unemployed women in Donegal who are looking for employment now or in the future.

Are you a stay at home mum, a carer, single parent or on a disability payment? Do you lack confidence and find interviews daunting? We can help. We provide free courses, create/ updated your CV, help you excel in interviews, find your ideal job and much more.

The WISE Project is funded by the Department of Justice and Equality and the European Social Fund. You can contact us by Phone or on Facebook: The WISE Project (https://www.facebook.com/ WISE 500/). Contact Deirdre / West Donegal on 086 145 2249, Penny/ Letterkenny area and South Donegal 086 145 2250 Rose /Inishowen 086 145 2252 for more information

Samaritans Helpline Number

Call free phone: 116 123, Text: 087 260 9090.

The Covid booster vaccination

The Covid booster vaccination is available for the over 80s in Buncrana Medical Centre. Please call us on 074 93 63611 to arrange appointment for same.

Confirmations

Confirmation for our Sixth Class children will take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Deaths

Your prayers are asked for Peter Watson and Peter Runciman who died recently and for their family and friends saddened by their loss.

Catholic Schools Week

Begins on Sunday, January 23, and continues until Sunday, January 30. The theme for this year is ‘Catholic Schools: Living Life to the Full’.

To launch Catholic Schools Week in our diocese, Mass will be celebrated by Bishop McKeown in Saint Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry on Thursday, January 20 at 10.00am via www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html

Counselling

A professional confidential counselling service is available for couples or individuals through ACCORD at the Pastoral Centre, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal, F93 XP59. Contact 074 93 74103 or e-mail accordinishowen@gmail.com.

St Oran's NS

Enrolment is now open for September 2022. Enrolment forms available from our school office, by emailing office@storansbuncrana.com or texting 0874092668.

Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha

Tá iontráil oscailte anois fá choinne 2022- 2023. Tuilleadh eolais ar fáil le fáilte - Enrolment for Junior Infants 2022 is now open at Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha. For further information, or to arrange a visit or appointment, please call us on 074 93 61988 or email gsbc1999@gmail.com. We're looking forward to hearing from you.

Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Illies

Enrolment for 2022/23. Forms are available on request by emailing: stjoesias@gmail.com or writing to: Principal, Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. F93 HX30 or calling 07493 62212.

Scoil Naomh Pádraig, Drumfries

Enrolment is now open for any pupil who will be starting in the school in September 2022.

Enrolment forms are available to download from the school website www.drumfriesns.scoilnet.ie or by calling the office on 074 9363396. Completed forms may be emailed to the school: admin@drumfriesschool.com or dropped into the school if you prefer. If you have any queries, please feel free to contact the school. We look forward to hearing from you.

Community Notes

