What's worth mentioning in Malin Head?

Dance Class

Are you a busy woman, mum, daughter, sister, granny, nanny, friend, who just doesn't have the time to workout or who hates exercise but loves to dance.

Malin Head Community Centre is starting an 80's inspired Dance Class, for women of all ages. Dance the blues away, in our fresh and funky class with Clare from Elite Dance.

Ladies on The Run is a 45 minute Dancercise Dance Class in a night club setting. The room is pitch black with only disco lights on. No dance experience is needed. You do not need to be fit. It is OK to have two left feet. All you need is to love music and be ready to have loads of fun.

There is no sign up fee. Classes are €6, pay as you go. We are going back to the Old Skool 80s, 90s and Club Classics,

Classes on Mondays, from 6pm to 6.45 in Malin Community Centre, so get your pom poms, tutus, leg warmers and the works ready.

Inishowen Community Notes

Send your Inishowen Community Notes to: Kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in Inish Times and on Inish Live.