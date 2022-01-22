Search

22 Jan 2022

Stephen McLaughlin on the scoresheet as Mansfield equal club record

The Isle of Doagh man scored his fourth goal of the season as Mansfield move level on points with fifth-placed Newport and Swindon Town in sixth

Stephen McLaughlin

Stephen McLaughlin celebrates scoring for Mansfield against Barrow. Picture: Mansfield Town FC

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Stephen McLaughlin was on the scoresheet as Mansfield Town equalised a club record of seven successive league victories on Saturday.

The Isle of Doag man scored one and set up another in a 3-1 victory over Barrow.

Mansfield are now just outside the League Two play-off positions on goal difference, tied on points with Newport in fifth and Swindon Town in sixth.

McLaughlin scored a superb second goal in the 25th minute after James Jones cancelled out a Rhys Oates opener for Mansfield.

McLaughlin connected sweetly when John-Joe O’Toole knocked down for him and he was soon off celebrating his fourth goal of the season.

“I had all the time on the world,” the former Finn Harps and Derry City player said.

“I was just concerned on keeping it down and it slid into the side of the net. I just needed to get good contact on it, that was the main thing.”

McLaughlin provided the assist for the Stags’ third goal, his free kick headed home by Jordan Bowery.

He said: “That is massive especially going down to ten men. It’s a very good result for us.

“We knew it was going to be a tough task. This is a very difficult place to come, and to play the way that we did was a credit to everyone. 

“We knew it was going to be tough for them to break us down because we’re such a unit and we defend very well.”

News

