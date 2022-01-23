What are the bars in Burt?

Burt GAA

The numbers drawn this week were: 2, 3, 8,14 and 18. The weekly winners were Michelle McLaughlin, Inch (€30) and Olive Rodgers, Derry (€30). Next week is another jackpot roll-over week.

Burt Inch and Fahan calendar

The 2022 Calendar is on sale in: Bradley's Service Station Fahan, Burnfoot Service Station Speenogue and Bridgend Post Offices, Callaghan's Gala, Callaghan's Motorway Stores, McDaid's XL and Butcher Newtown. You can also phone Malachy: 087 2787308, Kevin: 086 6075077 or Kathleen: 086 3931426 or email: kathleengrantburt@gmail.com. All proceeds are divided equally between Oncology Services LUH and Parochial Funds. Only €5.

NOWDOC

The NOWDOC number has changed to 0818 400 911. Please change the number printed in Burt Inch & Fahan calendar (inside back cover ) and add your own personal EIRCODE. It could save your life.

Donation

John Craig and St Mura’s Drama Group have donated Donegal Hospice €500, Fahan Parish €845 and the Nicole McDermott Fund €500. The Christmas Draw Organised by Maureen Boyle & Mary Mc Dermott, raised €1210 for the Nicole McDermott Fund. Thank you to everyone for your support.

Bereavement support

Donegal Hospice is offering bereavement support. Call 0894402787 for further details.

Samaritans

Helpline number Call Free phone: 116 123, Text: 087 2 60 9090.

St Aengus’ National School

Enrolments are now being taken for the school year 2021/2022. If you wish to enrol your child for Sept 2022, please contact the school 074 93 68352 or www.staengusbridgend.com

St Mura’s National School

Enrolments are now being taken for the school year 22-23. If you wish to enrol your child in the school for September 22, please contact the school, 074 9360325. Enrolment forms should be returned by Wed. February 23 so that numbers can be determined.

Inishowen Medical Buncrana and Clonmany

Inishowen Medical Buncrana and Clonmany will no longer be open on Saturday mornings. NOWDOC will be taking over Saturday morning clinics. If you need to speak with a GP between 6pm Friday evening and 8am Monday morning please call NOWDOC on 0818 400 911.

Inishowen Credit Union

Due to staff shortages and high Covid cases, we would ask members to visit the offices for essential reasons only. Where possible, use online banking on www.inishowencu.ie or phone 0749361017. We would ask our members to help us go green. If you sign up to receive your AGM report by email you’ll be in with a chance to win €200.For info www.inishowencu.ie/letsgogreen.

Swilly CEP

Swilly CEP has four positions available for work in both Cockhill and Fahan graveyards. The usual CE conditions apply. Contact Mickey 0863267443 or Niamh 0861018944.

Volunteer for Alone

Would you be willing to provide companionship to an older person for 1 hour a week? ALONE is seeking volunteers in your area. Full training and support provided. For information contact Catherine on catherine.gallagher@alone.ie or on 086 0753868.

Wise Project 2022

Women’s Integration Skills and Employment is a free service to unemployed women looking for employment. Are you a stay-at-home mum, a carer, single parent or on a disability payment? We provide free courses, create CVs, help you in interviews, find your ideal job and much more! The Project is funded by the Department of Justice & Equality and The European Social Fund. You can contact us on Facebook The WISE Project or Call Rose on 086 145 252 for more information.

Acknowledgements

A note of sincere thanks and gratitude for donations made towards the installation and upkeep of the webcams in St Mura’s and in St Aengus’. The ability to view Masses online from this parish is deeply appreciated by so many locally and by those further afield. Many thanks to all for their kindness and generosity. Fr Bradley.

Inishowen Community Notes

