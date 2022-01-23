Search

23 Jan 2022

What's worth mentioning in Moville?

Inishowen Community Notes - January 19, 2022

Kevin Callaghan

23 Jan 2022 3:33 PM

kevin.callaghan@iconicnews.ie

Sympathy

We offer our sympathy to the families and friends of Patrick McDaid, England, Jim Cahill, America, and Alice Simpkins, Greencastle, who died recently. May they rest in peace.

Congratulations

The January winners of the parish draw were: Kate McLaughlin, Jude Doherty, The Cavanagh Family, Margaret Schooner and Mary McCann.

Greencastle Community Centre

Telephone: 9381054 or email: info@greencastlecentre.ie

Safe Pass Training on Friday, January 28. Call 9140841 to book.

City and Guilds level 3 diploma in Business & Administration full-time starting February. Call 9120500 or coursesdonegaltc@donegaletb.ie.

Six week Resin Jewellery and Homeware Making course starting on Monday, February 7. Cost €40.

Big Birthday

Our retired Parish Priest, Fr George McLaughlin, will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Thursday January 20. We offer Fr George hearty Congratulations and best wishes.

Moville Yoga

Chair yoga at 11am on Tuesdays in Glencrow Hall. It's a donation based class so you pay what you can, making it accessible to unemployed / retired, and is suitable for all levels.

Active Ashtanga yoga at 6:30pm on Tuesdays and Relaxing Yin by Candlelight on Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Contact Selene on 087 7988726

Basic IT Skills for Farmers

Six week training course starting on Tuesday, January 25, at Carrowmena Community Centre, for members of the farming community who have no prior computer skills. Cost: €20 for 6 weeks. Laptops provided, if necessary. Current Covid restrictions will be adhered to. For details or to book a call 9367251.

