Carndonagh to get 58 bedroom care home and 10 bedroom respite care facility

Carndonagh is too receive a boost with the announcement of a new 68 bedroom care home for the north Inishowen town.

Glashedy Investments Ltd has announced plans for the redevelopment of the Churchtown Lodge site between the Buncrana road and the Circular road, Carndonagh.

The redevelopment consists of a 58 bedroom Care home and a 10 bedroom respite care facility.

Glashedy Investments Ltd, headed up by local business man Sean Keogh, engaged with the HSE, who identified a void in these much-needed care facilities for Carndonagh and the north Inishowen area.

A well-attended public meeting was held in Churchtown Lodge before Christmas to exhibit the draft proposal and a comments box was established in the Donegal County Council offices in Carndonagh, to enable people who could not attend the public meeting, to express their opinions on the project.

Public reaction to the proposal has been fully supportive, with many confirming that such facilities were long overdue.

A planning application is anticipated in the coming week.

Glashedy Investments Ltd is confident that their proposal will receive favourable consideration and that work can commence on the site this year.

The provision of these facilities will be warmly welcomed by the people in north Inishowen, who had to rely on services in other towns in the county, with unreasonable travelling distances and time-consuming effort to look after their elderly relations.