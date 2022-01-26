Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- John (Mandy) Gallagher, Creeslough

- Barney Cassidy, Fintona,Tyrone / Bundoran

- Vincent Barron, Convoy

- Mary Devine, Claudy and formerly Gortahork

- Bernadette Hegarty, Carndonagh

- John Hepburn, Louth and St Johnston

John (Mandy) Gallagher, Creeslough

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John (Mandy) Gallagher, Creeslough.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Wednesday January 26.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday morning, January 28 at 11am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Barney Cassidy, Fintona, Tyrone/Bundoran

The death has occurred of Barney Cassidy, Edergoole Road, Fintona, Tyrone / Bundoran, formerly of 140 Edergoole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ who died peacefully at home on Wednesday January 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Helen (nee McDermott). Treasured father to Ciara (Stephen), Michelle (Damien), Bernie (Bety), Bernard (Niamh), Eimear (Shaun), Diarmuid (Shannon) and Eoin (Naomi). Devoted and loving grandfather to his 9 grandchildren. Cherished brother to Frank and his late sister Margaret.

Barney is reposing in his late residence from Wednesday, January 26. Barney will leave his late residence at 10.20am on Friday, January 28, for 11am Requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona followed by his burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh. In light of the Coronavirus and in the interests of health and safety within the community, the house will be private with social distancing being adhered to at the funeral. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Barney will travel from the Edergoole Road, along the Loughmuck Road, Church Street, Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and Lisdergan Road to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Alternatively, the funeral Mass may be viewed via the Donacavey Parish webcam.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Vincent Barron, Deerpark, Convoy

The peaceful death took place at his home on Tuesday, January 25 of Vincent Barron, Deerpark, Convoy.

Predeceased by brothers Dan and Richie. Deeply missed by sons Paul, Daniel and Brian, daughter Mary Doherty, his partner Geraldine, grandchildren and great-grandchild, sisters Iris Dolan, Stranorlar and Mary Maguire, Raphoe, brother, Brendan, Raphoe, nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Vincent’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am travelling via Convoy and Raphoe main road, going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Mary Devine, Claudy and formerly Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place at her home in Claudy, Co. Derry of Mary Devine (née Sweeney), formerly of Derryconnor, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and brother Dominic. Sadly missed by her daughter Catherine, son Sean, brother Michael, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandchildren Aisling and Martin and extended family.

Her remains reposing at her home in Derryconnor. Rosary tonight, Wednesday, at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjacent graveyard.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media Gortahork or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Bernadette Hegarty, Tullyarb, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Bernadette Hegarty, Tullyarb, Carndonagh.

Bernadette’s remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

House private to family and close friends please.

John Hepburn, Louth and St Johnston

The death has occurred at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital of John Hepburn, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of St Johnston.



Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) until 7pm on Wednesday evening. Funeral service will take place in the Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27 at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

