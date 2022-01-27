Letterkenny man pleads guilty to causing motorcyclist's death

Sentencing in the case has been adjourned to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court
A 77-year-old man has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist in Inishowen.
Edward McIntyre, 56, was killed in a collision at Magherabeg, Fahan, on July 4, 2018.
Brian Harkin of Loughnagin, Letterkenny, pleaded guilty at Letterkenny Circuit Court to causing his death by careless driving.
Members of Mr McIntyre’s family were in court for the brief hearing.
Counsel for Mr Harkin, Richard Lyons BL, told Judge John Aylmer that Mr Harkin has no previous convictions.
The judge adjourned the case to the next sitting of the court for sentencing.
