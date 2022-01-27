Free day of creativity - Have your say for Donegal's Cruinniú na nÓg 2022

A free day of creativity is taking place on Saturday June 11, 2022 and the children and young people of Donegal have been asked to help shape what events should take place locally for this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg.

Have you ever wanted to try something creative?

Are you passionate about something and want to explore it in a creative way?

Parents, is there something creative you would like your baby or toddler to try?

And they want to hear your ideas . . . .

Cruinniú na nÓg, is a national day of creativity and will celebrate its fifth year on June 11, 2022.

It enables young people aged 0-18 to explore their creative potential by offering free opportunities to do, see, make or try.

Cruinniú na nÓg simply means 'The gathering of young people' and is a highly engaging initiative of the Creative Ireland programme in partnership with Local Authorities.

Ireland is the only country in the world to have a national day of free creativity for children and young people. We are delighted that we can return to physical events in 2022 after two years online but we are aware that some may prefer online events. Therefore in 2022 we intend to explore a hybrid approach.

Eileen Burgess, Creative Ireland Donegal coordinator encourages children and young people to suggest what they would like to do this year.

With the easing of restrictions, there is a renewed excitement about the social element of creativity which has been paused in recent years.

"We want children and young people to help us shape the Cruinniú na nÓg events that take place locally this year. This is an opportunity for them to voice their creative wishes. There is so many options available in the creative sector, from art, dance, performance, music and much, much more."

"Creativity is a powerful way of exploring interests, trying new things, and meeting like-minded people. We hope that by inviting suggestions from children and young people that we will be able to design a programme that strikes a balance between what participants would like to do while also providing new and exciting opportunities in Donegal," she said.

For the past two years, all Cruinniú events took place online and in 2021 we introduced packs which were posted to homes across the county. There’s no suggestion too big or too small for events in 2022 and it is intended that activities take place in local venues across the county and online.

Unleash your creative spirit by submitting ideas to www.wainfest.ie or calling in to your local library, Donegal County Museum or the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny. Parents and guardians of younger children are invited to submit suggestions on their behalf.