27 Jan 2022

Georgie Kelly signs for Rotherham United

The Tooban native is going to Rotherham, who are in the mix to make it to the Championship as they are currently in third place in League One

Georgie Kelly signs for Rotherham United

Georgie Kelly in the colours of Bohemians

Reporter:

Alan Foley

27 Jan 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Tooban native Georgie Kelly is reportedly on his way to Rotherham United, having signed for the League One side. 

Rotherham are third in the League One - just one point off the top and are will be pushing for a place in the Championship, with Irish striker Chiedozie Ogbene on their books.

Georgie Kelly - the accidental hero

The Irish Independent are reporting the signing of Kelly, who enjoyed an excellent season for Bohemians, where he scored 26 goals in all competitions.

He was named PFAI Player of the Year, leading the northside Dublin club to the FAI Cup final, where they lost to St Patrick's Athletic on penalties, and a fifth placed finish in the Airtricity League Premier Division. 

The now 25-year-old, who played GAA for his club club Burt, also scored four goals in the Uefa Conference League. 

