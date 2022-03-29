Garda appeal after window smashed on Inishowen home

File Photo
The windows of a house were smashed in the Cockhill area of Inishowen on Wednesday, March 23 at approximately at 5am.
The front window and the glass on the front door of a house on St Egney's Terrace were smashed.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area to please contact the Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.
