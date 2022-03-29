Loughrey sisters feature for Ireland as they bow out of Uefa Under-17 qualifiers

Buncrana’s Loughrey sisters, Jodie and Keri, featured as Ireland's dreams of reaching the UEFA Women's Under-17 European Championships have ended.



Abbie Larkin shot Ireland ahead against Iceland at Tallaght Stadium today in four minutes. However, Iceland recovered to win 4-1 with Eyrún Embla Hjartardóttir, Emelía Óskarsdóttir, and a Ása Halldórsdóttir brace. Jodie Louhrey came off the bench for Ireland on 58 minutes.



On Saturday, Ireland were agonisingly edged out by Finland in their second outing. With the clock ticking into added time, James Scott's team were leading 1-0 but two late finishes from Finland swung the contest back in their favour and they took the three points. Jodie and Keri Loughrey both started for Ireland.



Right before halftime, Jodie Loughrey’s shot deflected out to O’Leary who just hit the ball over the crossbar. An eventful first half for Ireland, but the scoreline was still 0-0.



In the 58th minute Ireland got the opener. Katie McCarn intercepted a pass out from the back from the Finnish goalkeeper, crossed the ball in, and there was Larkin to give Ireland the lead.

Finland got a good spell of possession late on in the game and got the equaliser through substitute Elli Makipelkola in extra time. An extremely tense last couple of minutes for both sides and after a great Finnish free kick, an unfortunate touch from Thompson put it into the back of the net.In the opening of the three game series, Ireland drew 1-1 with Slovakia. Slovakia were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute and Aneta Surová converted to make it 1-0. However, in the 88th minute, after another fantastic free-kick into the box by Orlaith O’Mahony, the ball was deflected out and Michaela Lawrence hit it home for the equaliser, with Jodie Loughney a starter.