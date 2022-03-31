Ógra Fhianna Fáil National Youth Conference in Dungloe this weekend

The long awaited Ógra Fhianna Fáil National Youth Conference will take place this weekend in Dungloe, with hundreds of delegates expected to flood into the County along with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD.

Ógra Fhianna Fáil gives young people an opportunity to get involved in local and national politics and have their voices heard. For anyone who would like to get involved, you can do so at www.fiannafail.ie

In a statement an Donegal Ógra Fhianna Fáil spokesperson said: “We are honoured to host this year’s National Youth Conference and to welcome all the delegates to County Donegal.

"It is a fabulous opportunity to showcase our wonderful county. It is equally an honour to welcome An Taoiseach and the many other Ministers, TDs, senators, councillors, and guest speakers to Dungloe over the weekend.

"There will be many discussions over the course of the weekend on policy, local elections, and the prospect of a United Ireland. We thoroughly hope everyone involved has a wonderful weekend and takes many happy memories away with them”.