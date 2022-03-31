Search

31 Mar 2022

Live: Fr Paddy O'Kane funeral

Culdaff's Fr Paddy O'Kane's Requiem Mass today

Culdaff's Fr Paddy O'Kane's Requiem Mass today

Culdaff's Fr Paddy O'Kane's Requiem Mass today

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Requiem Mass for the late Fr Paddy O'Kane from Culdaff is taking place in the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, at 2 o'clock today.

It can be viewed live using this link: http://www.holyfamily-parish.com/media.html

Tributes have been paid to Fr Paddy O'Kane.

Fr O'Kane, orginially from Culdaff, had been PP of the Holy Family Parish in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry for many years.

Announcing his sudden death on Facebook, the Parish of The Three Patrons said: "Fr Paddy was well loved and respected near and far for his loving and wholehearted dedication to his priestly ministry and pastoral care to so many people, especially in times of trouble and great suffering.

"We will miss his words of wisdom, kind heart and good humour.

"May the Lord reward his good and faithful service and bring him the perfect peace he longed for."

Fr O'Kane's funeral arrangements will be made later.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media