Spraoi springs into Easter with Fun Camps

Don’t worry about keeping the children occupied this Easter holidays, because Spraoi agus Spórt’s fun-filled camps are open for bookings.

The award-winning social enterprise in Carndonagh says their spring programme has something for everyone from toddlers to teens to parents.

Spraoi launched their April to June programme today and started out by focussing on the Easter Holiday camps and courses. Margaret Doherty, Administrator at Spraoi agus Spórt, says they’re excited to re-open their camps after missing two years due to Covid.

“We are so delighted to have our hugely popular Multi-Activity Camp back for the two weeks of the Easter holidays. This camp runs for four days each week from 10am-3pm, with early drop off and late pick up available. We also accept the National Childcare Scheme.

“All our camps are fully inclusive,” says Margaret. “We will provide a special needs assistant where required. The camps are delivered by highly qualified personnel who promise to make them super fun. Places are limited though, so it’s best to book early.

“For the first week of the holidays, from 11th-14th April, there are a further three camps to choose from.

“For ages 9 to 12, there’s our FabLab, where children can design and personalise items using digital fabrication technologies. The camp offers hands on, fun and engaging learning activities. So, children can enjoy themselves while building their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) skills at the same time. It runs from 10am-12pm or 1pm-3pm."

“Or there’s Art Camp with ART FARM - a fun filled creative experience exploring all kinds of Arts & Crafts.” Margaret says this camp covers printmaking, abstract art, junk sculpture and clay modelling. “Each child will explore amazing new art skills with a masterpiece to take home each day.” Suitable for ages 8-12, it runs from 1pm-4pm.

Thirdly, there’s the Creative Sewing Camp, for learning a skill that will last a lifetime. Margaret says children can unleash their creativity while creating custom pieces, such as scrunchies and bags. “They learn hand sewing techniques and how to use a sewing machine.” This camp is suitable for ages 8-13 and runs from 10am-12.30pm.

“There are three more camps in the second week of the Easter holidays”, Margaret explains. Firstly, the FabLab runs a second camp, so you can choose which one suits you and your children best.”

“Or there’s also our exciting Stop Motion Animation Camp in Week 2 as well. Children learn how to create their own Stop Motion Animation stories using only an iPad, some props…. and their imagination. Suitable for ages 8-12, this camp runs from 1pm-3pm on 19th to 22nd April.”

Running over the same four days is the pottery camp with local potter Lorraine O'Carroll from Peninsula Pottery. Margaret says she takes you through different production and glazing techniques. “This is a great way to create personalised pieces that can be used time and time again”. The camp is suitable for ages 8-12 and runs from 10am-12:30pm.

Spraoi Chairperson Patricia Lee says the spring programme reflects everything that makes Spraoi a standout social enterprise. “As a social enterprise we are governed by the community we serve. We are professionally run and we deliver on a range of social, environmental, and economic innovations to meet local needs.”

“By supporting Spraoi and using our social enterprise services, you ensure that we can maintain these services and sustain 19 jobs. As a social enterprise we are also commit to re-investing any profits back into more services and resources for the community. In particular, we invest in supports for children and teenagers with a disability and/or autism.”

“Our Easter Camps will be lots of fun and come with lots of benefits including, teaching teamwork, resilience, building self-esteem and confidence, they will nurture friendship, keep children away from screens and promote independence.”

Patricia also outlined details of the rest of the Spraoi spring programme, which includes their hugely popular Couch to 5k programme, sea swimming, baby massage, parent & toddler, poetry, and boogie bugs. You can book online here (https://spraoiagussport.ie/), on Spraoi’s social media or call 086 8420203.