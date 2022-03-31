Government urged to provide more resources for children affected by mica crisis

The Government has been called on to ensure school transport and other resources are provided for children affected by the continuing mica crisis.

Addressing the Taoiseach in the Dáil, Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle said: “Last month I raised with the minister for education an issue around school transport eligibility for families forced to move to temporary accommodation due to the continuing mica crisis in Donegal.

“The minister committed to ensuring, as she put it, scheme flexibility in this regard. Yet Bus Éireann, who administers the scheme and replied to the same query, said that there could be no such flexibility.

“So which is it? Both answers cannot be true."

Deputy Pringle added: “To be honest, I am losing what little faith I had in the minister, who previously, earnestly committed in this House to examining Donegal ETB’s submission for additional mental health resourcing in the context of mica.

"The ETB, in a letter to Donegal TDs last week, described its disappointment and frustration and viewed the lack of funds and resources offered as unacceptable.”

He concluded: “Taoiseach, I know you’re going to Donegal this weekend. So maybe you could bring good news and actually say that the Department of Education is going to support the mental health of students that are involved in the mica crisis, and that would be very welcome.”

In response, the Taoiseach said he will pursue both issues.