Popular Inishowen priest Fr Paddy O'Kane laid to rest

Father Paddy O'Kane's requiem mass was held this afternoon at Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty.

He will be laid to rest in Culdaff where he was originally from.

Bishop McKeown, who conducted the service, paid his respects to a priest who 'led with his heart'.

Bishop McKeown said: When I began to prepare this the words of St. John’s gospel sprang to mind: ‘If all the things that Jesus did were written down, the world itself would not hold all the books that would have to be written’.

"In Father Paddy’s case an exaggeration, no doubt, but his frenetic

activism and technicolour lifestyle could fill many a volume.

"Over the years I’ve known Fr. Paddy I’ve come to greatly admire his creative imagination and inventive spirit.

"Father Paddy had a wonderfully effusive personality – which caused him to be universally loved and he endeared himself to a multitude of people with his joyful expression of priesthood and his fun loving approach to life.

"He dominated situations with his leather trench coat and his effervescent presence and his huge, loving generous heart.

"His heart ruled his head in every situation and he found it impossible to say ‘no’ to anyone, which meant that he gave of himself unstintingly in the face of every need, especially those whom society had little time for.

"This has been a sad few days for many people. I have heard lots of stories, told between tears. Stories about a priest who made people laugh; a priest who cared for and made allowances for those who stumble under the crosses that people bear, a priest who suffered with people, a priest who knew he shared the frailties of our human nature,

"He had a hunger to know the love of God in his own life – and he knew so well how many people felt frail and unloved because of where they had been and what had happened in their lives.

"Father Paddy O’Kane – and many other priests – ministered for decades during the Troubles when terrible things happened. He worked in the Cathedral, Melmount, Moville and Holy Family. But Father Paddy didn’t really respect parish lines.

"Wherever people came from and needed him, Paddy tried to help them. He knew that lots of people are still suffering from the effects of violence. That has often taken its toll on those who have generously served society in many ways.

"People will remember good priests who were human and generous to a fault, especially at a time of tragedy or crisis.

"In our hurting society, there still is a need for those who will bear witness to the generosity of Jesus on Calvary.

"Today we give thanks for the ministry of Father Paddy O’Kane. We remember him as a wounded healer. We commend him to the God of compassion and love.

"He was very open about his struggles and his compassion made it possible for others to be more at ease with their own vulnerability and pain.

"He allowed his own raw scars to be transformed into sacred wounds offering peace, healing and hope to others.

"In the depth of the darkness our friend Paddy has found the peace that he longed for with the saviour he loved and served so well."

Father O'Kane sadly passed away on Monday (March 28) and had been PP of the Holy Family Parish in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry for many years.