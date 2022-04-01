Census 2022 will show a changing Donegal

The 2022 national census, which was delayed last year because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, will confirm on Sunday next how much the Donegal population has increased, over the past six years.

It will also indicate how the multicultural dimension to our population is becoming more diverse and greater over this generation.

Indeed, the population diversity has altered radically in just one generation, according to Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray.

Speaking at the launch of the first-ever Strategy for Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion for County Donegal in recent days, he said: “The 2016 census indicated that 7.2% of the population of the county, or 11,477 people were born outside the State.

“When we carry out our census on April 3, I fully expect that that percentage will have increased and that we will have people living with us from even more countries around the world.

“The vision of the strategy is the achievement of equality for black and minority ethnic communities in Donegal through securing their active inclusion in the community and full participation in the wider society.”

The April 3 census, will act as a barometer for all the recent Ukrainian refugee arrivals into the county over the past number of weeks and will indicate how prevalent new languages spoken here are, comparatively with our own Irish language, and indeed, English.

A likely increase in population could also have ramifications in how the political constituency map looks like in Donegal.

That will include the prospect of the county regaining a previously lost seat in Dáil Éireann, because of population decline, which saw parts of south Donegal booted into the constituency of Sligo/Leitrim.

Donegal had six seats and two constituencies. Now it has one five seater while a portion of south Donegal is in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency which also takes part of Roscommon.

Based on the last census in April 2016, Donegal had a population of 159,152, a population decrease of 1,985 (-1.2%) on the 2011 census (161,137).

These important statistics - which will take some time to analyse - are the foundation blocks for future planning in the county, ranging from schools to road infrastructure and housing requirements.

Specific questions this time around will include ones on renewable energy sources, internet access and devices, smoke alarms, smoking, working from home, volunteering, childcare as well as travelling home from work, school or college.

This year, the form gives those filling it out a first option of ‘no religion’ before it specifies the main religions previously recorded in the Republic, with the option of adding others.

Uniquely, for the first time, the end of the census also contains a time capsule section, where you can make any observation (in your own handwriting only and no attachments) you want on the state of the world, your family history, your happiness or malcontent.

While the census is being conducted on April 3, it will take some months before the first provisional statistics are published.

However, all the indications are that Donegal will see an increase in its population and an increased number of residents who were born outside the state.

It will only be made open to the public in a hundred years, which is not as long as you think, when you mature in years . . . .

You should have your 2022 census by now but if you don’t the quickest thing to do is ring 0818 2022 04 or email census2022@cso.ie

And this Sunday night, it’s not a case of it could be you, it has to be you!