02 Apr 2022

Erin McLaughlin on target as Peamount win big in WNL

The Inishowen woman netted in a 4-0 win over Wexford Youths

Erin McLaughlin bags debut goal as Peamount score big win

Erin McLaughlin in action for Peamount United. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

02 Apr 2022 1:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Erin McLaughlin was among the goals as Peamount United netted a big Women’s National League win over Wexford Youths.

The Culdaff woman netted the third goal in a 4-0 win at PRL Park.

McLaughlin played 85 minutes of the game on her return to the Peas’ XI.

Peamount started briskly and Sabdh Doyle broke the deadlock after only six minutes.

Stephanie Roche made it 2-0 in the 17th minute and on 67 minutes, Republic of Ireland Under-19 international McLaughlin fired in the third.

McLaughlin was a closed season recruit from Sion Swifts and her side completed a good night at the office when Áine O’Gorman added a late fourth.

