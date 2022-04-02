Search

02 Apr 2022

Four Trees mica book launch

Inishowen author pens book to support children affected by mica

David Simpson, Eamon Jackson, Chair of the Mica Action Group, Susan McAleer, manager of Greencastle Community Centre and Sarah Keys, media coordinator for Mica Action Group.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

02 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Inishowen author, David Simpson, penned his news book 'Four Trees' to help and support children affected by mica.
'Four Trees' was launched in Greencastle community centre on Friday night.

Speaking at the launch, Eamon Jackson, chair of the Mica Action Group (MAG) said the birch story in 'Four Trees' was exactly what children needed to hear.

He said: “Children need reminding they are safe and that they are loved.”

Other stories in the book offer ways to stay calm and to talk about your worries.

'Four Trees' is part of Greencastle community centre's work to support families living with mica.

Susan McAleer, who manages the centre, said: “Greencastle community centre has responded to families who have asked for distraction and something for the children. We have videos of David reading his stories up on the centre's Facebook page and have had a fantastic response to them.”

David is giving two hundred copies of the book away free.

Speaking at the launch, he said: “I enjoyed the giving, but my real pleasure was watching the children at the launch listening really intently to the stories, seeing their looks of concentration and surprise. That is my reward, priceless.”

David is now recording the stories for his new YouTube channel: Story Tree.

“Losing yourself in a story is a great way to get a little break.”

Copies of Four Trees are available from the Mica Action Group and Greencastle Community Centre.

