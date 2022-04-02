Property: Stunning Greencastle apartments overlooking Lough Foyle for sale

A stunning, three-bedroom townhouse overlooking Lough Foyle has come onto market.

The residence is a perfect holiday or forever home for the lucky buyer.

This three bedroom three bathroom townhouse is superbly finished to a very high standard and was built by a Northern builder with Northern materials so it contains no mica.

It has to be viewed to be be believed.

The property measures 1,700 square feet.

The first floor consists of the living area with a fully fitted modern kitchen with high and low level units, integrated, dish washer, washing machine, fridge freezer, gas oven and hob with extractor above, 11/2 stainless steel sink and drainer, the kitchen area is tiled leading to the living area with laminate flooring and double floor to ceiling glass doors to a balcony with unspoiled views of Lough Foyle and the County Derry coast.

The balcony needs a mention as it is large enough to sit out in and enjoy the sun and also BBQ, it is glass fronted and has wood flooring.

The master double bedroom is on a mezzanine above the living area with views across the River Foyle. It has a built in wardrobe and an en-suite.

The en-suite consists of a corner shower unit with glass folding door, LFWC, pedestal wash hand basin, extractor, recessed lights, fully tiled wall and floor and mirror with integrated light.

To the front of the property there is a paved parking area for four cars and to the rear is an enclosed patio area ideal for a dog or a reading area. The complex has electric gates and also an electric gate to the footpath to and from the village along the shore.

A small backyard lays in the shadow of the martello tower.

This property, priced at €255,000 offers privacy with a taste of luxury all in an idyllic setting where occupants are certain to enjoy breathtaking views all year around.

For more details on this beautiful property you can call the agent, EO'C Estate Agents.