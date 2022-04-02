Search

02 Apr 2022

Property: Stunning Greencastle apartments overlooking Lough Foyle for sale

A room with a view: This three-bedroom residence is located in an area of outstanding beauty

Property: Stunning Greencastle apartments overlooking Lough Foyle for sale

Three-bedroom residence overlooking Lough Foyle is up for sale.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

A stunning, three-bedroom townhouse overlooking Lough Foyle has come onto market.

The residence is a perfect holiday or forever home for the lucky buyer.

This three bedroom three bathroom townhouse is superbly finished to a very high standard and was built by a Northern builder with Northern materials so it contains no mica.

It has to be viewed to be be believed.

The property measures 1,700 square feet.

The first floor consists of the living area with a fully fitted modern kitchen with high and low level units, integrated, dish washer, washing machine, fridge freezer, gas oven and hob with extractor above, 11/2 stainless steel sink and drainer, the kitchen area is tiled leading to the living area with laminate flooring and double floor to ceiling glass doors to a balcony with unspoiled views of Lough Foyle and the County Derry coast.

The balcony needs a mention as it is large enough to sit out in and enjoy the sun and also BBQ, it is glass fronted and has wood flooring.

The master double bedroom is on a mezzanine above the living area with views across the River Foyle. It has a built in wardrobe and an en-suite.

The en-suite consists of a corner shower unit with glass folding door, LFWC, pedestal wash hand basin, extractor, recessed lights, fully tiled wall and floor and mirror with integrated light.

To the front of the property there is a paved parking area for four cars and to the rear is an enclosed patio area ideal for a dog or a reading area. The complex has electric gates and also an electric gate to the footpath to and from the village along the shore.

A small backyard lays in the shadow of the martello tower.

This property, priced at €255,000 offers privacy with a taste of luxury all in an idyllic setting where occupants are certain to enjoy breathtaking views all year around.

For more details on this beautiful property you can call the agent, EO'C Estate Agents.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media