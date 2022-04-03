Buncrana edge to narrow win over St Mary's in Division 2

Oisin Crawford, seen here in action last year against Naomh Columba, helped Buncrana to a win in Convoy
Matthew Mullholland scored the crucial goal for Buncrana in their away clash with St Mary’s, in Convoy, on Saturday evening.
St Mary’s (Convoy) 0-9
Buncrana 1-9
The first half goal proved to be the difference at the final whistle of an evenly contested encounter in the first outing in the league for the two teams.
In a closely contested encounter Buncrana led 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time after getting off to a flying start to race into an early four point lead. And after Mullholland tucked away the goal they were six up and cruising. But St Mary’s hit the last three points of the half to stay in the contest.
It was point for point in the second period with Anthony Browne and Patrick Dolan posting the St Mary’s points. And John Campbell kept the scoreboard ticking over at the other end.
St Mary’s scorers: Patrick Dolan (0-3), Anthony Browne (0-3), Lawrence McMullan (0-1), K Gillen (0-1), J Doherty (0-1).
Buncrana scorers: Matthew Mullholland (1-1), John Campbell (0-3), Noel McLaughlin (0-1), Oisin O’Flaherty (0-1), R McElhinney (0-1).
St Mary’s: E Doherty; K Gillen (0-1), J Doherty (0-1), J Moore; M Patton, B McNamee; C McDermott; P Blake, P Gordan; B Bonner, L McMullan (0-1), L Prunty; A Browne (0-3), P Dolan (0-3), C Dolan. Subs: N Sweeney, M Coyle, O Patterson.
Buncrana: H Doherty; S Doherty, C Grant, N McLaughlin (0-1); C McNutt, W McLaughlin, O Crawford; P McLaughlin, O’O Flaherty (0-1); A Doherty, M Mullholland (1-1), J Campbell (0-3); M McLaughlin, K Jordan, A Stokes. Sub: R McElhinney (0-1).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.