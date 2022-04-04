McBride moves Cockhill within a win of USL title

Corey McBride netted Cockhill's winner against Monaghan United.
Corey McBride scored the only goal of the game at Gortakeegan on Saturday to inch Cockhill Celtic ever closer to a ninth successive Ulster Senior League title.
Monaghan United 0
Cockhill Celtic 1
Former Finn Harps panelist McBride netted in the second half.
During a scoreless first half, the Monaghan goalkeeper was sent off, but the home side made life difficult for Cockhill.
McBride struck gold to give Gavin Cullen’s men the edge.
Cockhill are now eight points clear at the summit of the USL standings.
They are now just one win from the title with two games to play while their closest challengers, Bonagee United, have three remaining matches.
