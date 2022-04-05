Burnfoot cyclist takes victory in Maghera

Sean Og Harrigan was a winner in Maghera at the weekend.
Burnfoot cyclist Sean Og Harrigan was celebrating at the weekend.
Harrigan, who rides for Foyle Cycling Club won the A3 race at the Carn Wheelers Classic Race in Maghera.
Harrigan’s win came on a fine day for Donegal riders at the event on Saturday.
Kevin Holian from Errigal CC was sixth in the same race with Darragh Doherty finishing 10th.
Conor Halvey was third in the A1/2 race while Aaron Quinn (5th), Paul Doherty (6th) and Odhran Doogan (7th) all finished well.
