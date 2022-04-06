Search

06 Apr 2022

Spring Clean 2022 by Meitheal Chranncha

Two-day event to clean up Buncrana

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Inishowen environmental group, Meitheal Chranncha, is holding two spring clean days.

The first is taking place on Friday, April 8, and the second on Saturday, April 9.

Working Transition Year students from Crana College in Buncrana, Meitheal Chranncha, will collect litter from the beaches, at the front shore  and surrounds, at Swan Park and the Conneberry beach at the back shore, on Friday.

On Saturday, Meitheal Chranncha, will collect litter from Ned’s Point out as far as Stragill and on the roadway up towards the Black farm and beyond towards the town.

Volunteers  are welcome on both days.

If you are interested, please call to Buncrana Youth Centre, Castle Avenue, leaving  between 10.30am to 11.00am on both days.

Between us all, there will be enough bags, gloves and litter pickers to go round. 

If you do decide to join us, be sure suitable clothing for the weather, sunny or wet.

For further information, contact: Liam Doherty on 0830122661

