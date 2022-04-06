Search

Council to transfer mica tenants to alternative accommodation

"This is ongoing on a case by case basis"

Council to transfer mica tenants to alternative accommodation

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

06 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The provision of temporary accommodation for mica families was raised by Cllr Martin McDermott at today's meeting of Donegal County Council.

He was told the council has made arrangements to transfer council tenants in mica affected stock to alternative council accommodation in various locations.

He was told: "In some instances, tenants have sought permanent transfers, whereas in other cases, tenants would like the option to return to their original home after remediation works have been carried out.

"This is ongoing on a case by case basis, and by and large involves transfers to houses which have become vacant for one reason or another."

He was also told the council does not generally have a direct role in relation to rehousing private homeowners.
"However, the new enhanced scheme will provide for accommodation costs where homeowners have to move out of their home while remediation works are carried out.

"In addition, the council has carried out some preliminary examinations of modular home options. This will be explored further when the Special Project Delivery Team is set up, and this is currently in the process of being arranged."

