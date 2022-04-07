Sinn Féin to launch new Inishowen cumann

Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn will be the main speaker at tonight's cumann launch.
A new Sinn Féín cumann in the Newtowncunningham, Killea and Carrigans area will be launched this evening.
Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn will be speaking at the event, which gets underway at 8pm in the Killea Community Centre.
All welcome to attend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.