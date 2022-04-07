Search

07 Apr 2022

Buncrana Man picks up top award at MIPT Festival in Cannes

Troy Armour, Founder and CEO of Junk Kouture pictured as he was honoured with the MIP SDG Innovation Award for Climate Action at Cannes by Lucy Smith.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Buncrana man Troy Armour has been awarded the first MIP SDG Innovation Award at MIPTV. in Cannes.  

Troy Armour, who is CEO of Junk Kouture, picked up the award for the impact of their creative integrated programme engaging the world’s youth across several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

Established in support of the United Nations Decade of Action campaign, the awards recognise media companies for their action and contribution to delivering against the initiative’s seventeen SDGs internationally.

Previous recipients have included Sky and A+E Networks.

In building the world’s largest sustainable youth fashion competition over the last decade, Junk Kouture has generated global awareness within the key Gen-Z demographic through their broadcast partnerships education outreach, live events and compelling content carried across social media channels.

The initiative this year culminates with 60 winning teams participating in a World Final show featuring designs from Abu Dhabi, Dublin, London, Milan, New York and Paris.

Troy commented: “Junk Kouture gives GenZ the tools and creative space to become sustainability ambassadors, as they find their way to contribute towards the UN SDGS be it by sourcing 63,000 aluminium ring pulls or manipulating orange peel into leather to create haute couture, they are the circular engineers of tomorrow.

"We have had incredible support from our committed partners such as RTÉ through broadcast, award activations and social media support and also Creative Ireland in the development of our education hub, allowing us to continuously develop Junk Kouture's offering both on and off-screen.

"We’re extremely honoured to be recognised for our contribution towards the SDGs by MIPTV, especially as we commence our 6-city tour next month, continuing to drive change through innate creativity."

News

