New series of industry specific events launching for Inishowen businesses

Inishowen Development Partnership, supported by Skillnet, have announced their new series of industry specific events for sectoral businesses based in Inishowen.

The first 'INBusiness' event will focus on the Inishowen Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure Sector and to celebrate, a FREE Business Breakfast will take place on Monday, April 11 in the Treehouse Muff from 9.30am to 11.00am (limited places available, booking is essential).

A hot breakfast will be provided to attendees, while Failte Ireland and Donegal LEO will present their supports which may add to your competitive advantage as we approach the summer season.

The aims of INBusiness are to bring businesses and entrepreneurs together, to collectively identify gaps and the needs of the Inishowen business community, while allowing IDP and other partner organisations to demonstrate how we can further support you and your business.

Such supports could include, but are not limited to, accessing funding, upskilling and recruitment of staff, government financial supports to help with employing staff and networking opportunities that will help drive your business forward.

The events are open to businesses of all sizes in Inishowen including Sole Traders, Social Enterprises, and Limited Companies.

In celebration of the first INBusiness event, we will also launch “Inishowen’s Best Breakfast" Competition, in collaboration with Failte Ireland at the event on Monday, April 11.

Booking is essential and limited places available. To book your place visit: www.inishowen.ie/whats-on/ or call (074) 9362218 for further information.