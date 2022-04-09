Search

11 Apr 2022

Goals pave the way as Buncrana defeat champions St Eunan's in SHL

David Carey scored the Inishowen side's third goal eight minutes from time to clinch a notable opening win of the campaign for Buncrana

Goals prove decisive as Buncrana defeat champions St Eunan's in SHL

Buncrana opened their Senior Hurling League campaign with victory over St Eunan's

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

09 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Goals surely win matches as home side Buncrana showed in this narrow home victory over reigning SHL champions St Eunan’s. 

Buncrana 3-8
St Eunan’s 0-15 

This was a well contested affair between two evenly matched teams decided by Buncrana's ability to find the net. The scored goals thanks to Oisin Grant in the 15th minute and then Tom Clare Jnr 10 minutes later.

Curran's goal decisive as Burt win at MacCumhaill's

In the end, there was four points between the two sides at County HQ as visitors Burt claimed the victory

And their third was the clinching one, coming from David Carey in the 52nd minute. Carey’s goal turned a one-point deficit into a two-point lead which they never surrendered. 

Two from two for Setanta as they overcome Aodh Ruadh in Donegal SHL

Following on from their victory over St Eunan's last week, Setanta continued their winning start to the season

The home side led by 2-4 to 0-8 with Caolan O’Neill and Carey on target for the winners. Peter Kelly landed the bulk of the Eunan’s scores and Paul O’Donnell also chipped in for the losers. A good morale boosting win for Burt, while St Eunan’s are giving young players some valuable senior experience. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media