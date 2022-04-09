Inishowen treasure map showing peninsula gems

With the tourist season traditionally opening on St Patrick's Day, a group of business people in Inishowen have got together to produce a special map of the peninsula.

Speaking to Inish Live, Ann McGonigle of Glendowen Craft Shop in Meentagh Glen outside Clonmany, said the map highlighted the many things to do and see in Inishowen.

Ann said: “Pat Doherty of Doagh Famine Village would have produced a tear-off map back in the day.

“This year Pat, and a group of 20 business people got together to produce an up-to-date map and print 40,000 copies, for visitors coming to Inishowen during their holidays and for locals too.

“Every business contributed towards the cost of the map, which is double-sided and shows a list of things to do and things to see in Inishowen including, Malin Stables; Wild Alpaca Way; Doagh Famine Village; Fort Dunree; Glenevin Waterfall Walk; Tullagh Bay Equestrian Centre; Binion Bay Caravan and Camping Park; Glendowen Craft Shop; Silver Birch Gallery and Studio; Carndonagh Nursery and Garden Centre; Crana Stables; Lough Swilly Ferry; North West Community Development; Halfway Carting; Wild Ireland; Leisureland; Moville Pottery; Inis Adventures; Inishowen Maritime Museum and Planetarium; Lough Foyle Ferry; and Amazing Grace Yacht Charters.

“The map of Inishowen is in the centre and each business is numbered at its location, so visitors can easily see where the different businesses are. Most of the businesses are also getting a sign to display outside their premises, containing the map, so visitors coming to my shop, for example, will be able to look at it and discover what else is on offer in Inishowen.

“We all got together last Wednesday evening in the North Pole Bar in Drumfries and discussed the signs with Paddy Campbell from BizzPrint.

“The map and sign are just simple ideas but we think they will work well. The map itself is A4 size and can sit on the counter of hotels or any other tourist destinations. People can just tear one off and keep it through out their stay or as a souvenir afterwards.”

Ann is also hoping to provide maps to all accommodation providers in Inishowen, including Airbnbs.

She added: “If any accommodation providers are interested in getting some maps, for their visitors, they can be picked up, free of charge at the following places: Harkin's Shop, Muff; McGuinness' Shop, Culdaff; Curiosity Shop, Malin Head; Tourist Information Office, Carndonagh; Tourist Information Office, Buncrana; and Glendowen Craft Shop, Clonmany.”

Pat Doherty of Doagh Famine Village said although it was early in the season, business was good so far.

Pat said: “Inishowen is in a good place at the moment for tourists and visitors, the plans for Dunree Fort are amazing.

“The Doagh Famine Village has already had a lot of coaches of French and Dutch visitors. People are more relaxed this year, compared to last year. People are getting on with life.

“That is why it was great we all came together to produce the map. It means, when we get visitors here at the Doagh Famine Village, we can send them on to the next place. People can look at the map here and see the next place to visit.

“It was 20 people working together, a community effort, as the map takes in destinations from Muff and Burt, right up to Malin Head, the whole peninsula.

“The more things happening the better and now people will know about them as well.”