CCTV in prosecution of illegal dumping welcomed

There has been a call for more to be done to protect and enhance community spaces in Donegal.

Speaking to Inish Live this afternoon, Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren (Labour) said he was delighted, finally, to see action from the government on tackling waste and illegal dumping throughout the country.

Cllr Farren added: "As we look forward to the summer time and spending more time out and about in our communities, I am delighted to finally see action from the government on tackling waste and illegal dumping throughout the country.

“I am aware of particular black spots in Donegal where illegal dumping has been an issue, and I hope that the use of CCTV will act as a deterrent. Popular beaches, playgrounds and parking facilities need to be looked after and protected. Scenic roads and walkways are attracting more users and we are starting to see our tourism industry being revived.

“People need to act responsibly when it comes to litter, but our communities must also be better equipped so that people can actually enjoy the great outdoors.

As we enter spring clean month, many people in Donegal will be spending time and money on cleaning up after illegal dumping. Our 31 local authorities spend an average of €90 million per year on clean ups. Donegal’s budget for litter management, alone, is €1.89 million this year. A further €3.6 million is budgeted for other waste management operations.

"Imagine how many playgrounds and community facilities this money could provide around the country and here in Donegal," said Cllr Farren.

Referring to what he described as the government's "delayed action" in passing a Labour Party Bill to ensure CCTV footage could be used in the prosecution of cases of illegal dumping, Cllr Farren said he now welcomed the publication of the Circular Economy Bill.

Under the heading of Waste Management, the new Bill will amend the Waste Management Act 1996 and the Litter Pollution Act 1997 to allow for the use by local authorities of closed-circuit television and mobile recording devices in certain circumstances and for the purpose of prosecuting breaches of illegal dumping and littering offences.

Up to this CCTV cameras could be used only to identify illegal dumping but not to prosecute offenders. This has now changed.

Fixed CCTV systems will become more of a deterrent against general littering and the more modern remote, stealth cameras can be used to protect against illegal dumping.

Cllr Farren said: "The delay in passing this bill shows the lack of vision this government has for our public spaces. We need more resources and facilities at a local level. If we are going to reimagine our towns and villages.

"I will be calling on Donegal County Council to increase waste management and waste reception facilities at sites around the county. This will involve installing more litter and waste reception facilities in scenic areas and in towns and villages.

"We cannot blame visitors or locals, for littering if insufficient reception facilities are provided and if they are not adequately serviced and maintained.

"We have Blue Flag beaches and marinas which are attracting more visitors but the areas immediately around them need to be better organised for parking and litter control. In the past, the Council was loathe to spend scarce resources on facilities that were going to be mis-used or vandalised. Now that these facilities can be monitored and protected by CCTV and prosecutions can follow, they should be less prone to abuse," said Cllr Farren.

Referring to the increase in the number of motor homes and towing caravans bringing "valuable" tourists around Donegal, Cllr Farren highlighted a potential problem with the lack of public facilities in Inishowen where holding tanks could be emptied.

He said: "All of these units are fitted with their own toilet and washing facilities, with the waste being stored in holding tanks on board. These tourists are playing their part, but I know of no public facilities in Inishowen where these units can safely empty their holding tanks.

"All that is required is a standard stand pipe connection to the public sewer system at strategic points around the County. There are no public sewers along our scenic routes or public parks and beaches. Suitable disposal facilities will need to be provided in towns and villages where sewers exist.

"Funding is now becoming available to enhance our scenic tourist areas. Some of this funding needs to be allocated to a proper, county-wide litter and waste management plan," said Cllr Farren.