11 Apr 2022

Defeat for Donegal trio as Ireland U19s lose to France

France, the third-ranked side in the world, proved too strong for Ireland

The Irish U19s including Emma Doherty (9), Kerry Brown (11) and Erin McLaughlin (10).

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

09 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal trio Erin McLaughlin, Emma Doherty and Kerry Brown all started, but the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s lost out to France in their European Championship qualifier.

France, who are ranked third in the world, proved too strong for Dave Connell’s Ireland.

Doherty netted twice in a 2-0 win over Czech Republic on Wednesday and the Sligo Rovers forward was included again.

So, too, were Peamount United attacker McLaughlin and Derry City’s Brown.

However, France gained control in the 10th minute when Manssita Traor fired home.

Brown went close to levelling, but it was 2-0 when Vicky Becho netted a penalty early in the second half.

It wasn’t until the 74th minute that Jade Nassi slid home a third.

Ireland will have to go again on Tuesday when they face Greece in Ostrava.

