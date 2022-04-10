Another boat prevented from landing in Killybegs

Cork pelagic vessel Sea Spray
Another fishing vessel has been denied access to landing its blue whiting catch in Killybegs and according to the chairman of the Irish Fishing and Seafood Alliance (IFSA), Cormac Burke, "this is just getting silly".
Mr Burke has hit out at the continuing actions of the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority (SPFA) and its enforcement of landing rules.
"This morning, for the second day in a row, a vessel has been denied by Ireland’s Sea Fisheries Protection Authority to undertake the Europe-wide accepted standards for landing blue whiting for human consumption processing.
"Cork pelagic vessel Sea Spray was told it would have to undergo the practically ‘dry weigh’ monitoring of its catch and now this fish will instead go for fish meal production.
"Unsurprisingly this comes less than 24 hours after Minister McConalogue told a public meeting in Killybegs that he 100% supported the work of the SFPA and of the two senior officials at the Department of Marine," he said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.