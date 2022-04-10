Search

11 Apr 2022

Clinical Malin finish the better to defeat Sean MacCumhaills

Three points in the final ten minutes give the Inishowen men an away win in Division 2

Chad McSorely on the ball for Sean MacCumhaills against Malin. Photo: Chris Doherty

10 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Malin picked up an important win on the road against Seán MacCumhaills on Saturday evening.

Seán MacCumhaills 0-9

Malin 0-11

Steven O'Reilly opened the scoring from play but the visitors started the more clinical and posted scores from Christy Fildara (2, 1free), Paul Fildara and Josh Conlan.

A trio of Martin O'Reilly frees pulled MacCumhaills level in a really tense game. Malin had a chance to shoot three ahead when a penalty was awarded in their favour after a trip, bu MacCumhaills 'keeper Eoin Gallen pulled off a superb safe to deny Paul Fildara.

A free from Josh Conlan sent the visitors in with a one point lead at the break, 0-5 to 0-4.

Two placed balls from Christy Fildara threatened to take the game away from the home side early on but MacCumhaills found some badly needed composure in possession and points from McSorley, Keegan (2 frees) and Carl Dunnion had MacCumhaills in front.

Malin levelled shortly after through Christy Fildara, who was quickest of the mark after a loose MacCumhaills pass was intercepted.

Another Martin O'Reilly free eked his team ahead again coming up on 50 minutes, but it was the home side’s final score.

Malin posted another three points, substitute Stephen McLaughlin from play and two frees from Paul Fildara.


Sean MacCumhaills scorers: Scorers: Martin O'Reilly (0-4f), Jamie Keegan (0-2f), Carl Dunnion (0-1), Steven O'Reilly (0-1) Chad McSorley (0-1).

Malin scorers: Christy Fildara (0-5, 2f, 1 ’45), Paul Fildara (0-3, 1f), Josh Conlan (0-2, 1f), Stephen Fildara (0-1)


Seán MacCumhaills: Eoin Gallen, Eoin McGonagle, Joe Boyle, Gary Dunnion, Cian Mulligan, Luke Gavigan, Chad McSorley, Steven O'Reilly, Gavin Gallagher, Carl Dunnion, Jamie Keegan, Gary Wilson, Kevin McCormack, Martin O'Reilly, Aaron Kelly. Subs: Josh McMenamin for Gavigan, Paddy Hannigan for Kelly, Jack Burke for Mulligan, Johnny Dunleavy for McCormack, Sean Breen for McSorley.


Malin: Ben Miller, Gary Farren, Adam McGonagle, Oisin McGonagle, Connor Farren, Charles Byrne, Paul Fildara, John Gerrard McLaughlin, Daniel Houghton, Josh Conlan, Matthew Byrne, Christy Fildara, Conor O'Neill, Terence Doherty, Damien Harkin. Subs: Conor McColgan for G.Farren, Joseph Doherty for Doherty, Stephen McLaughlin for Conlan, Conor McGeoghan for Houghton, Darragh McGeoghegan for C.Farren.

Referee: Seamus McGonigle

