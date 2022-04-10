Search

11 Apr 2022

Regrets gnaw at Donegal captain McLaughlin after final defeat

Niamh McLaughlin was disappointed as Donegal lose to Meath in the Division 1 final at Croke Park

Niamh McLaughlin of Donegal is presented with the Player of the Match by Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland director of communications Aoife Clarke. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Niamh McLaughlin felt a familiar old ‘so near, yet so far’ pang at Croke Park on Sunday.

Donegal were beaten 2-8 to 1-9 in the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 final. As they trundled onto the Jones Road their minds were surely spinning at a game that was there for the taking.

“We’re very disappointed,” the Moville woman, named as the Player of the Match, said.

“The game was so close and was very winnable. We came into the game with confidence. We knew what we were up against with Meath being All-Ireland champions. They have been the best team in the last 12 months and showed their experience with how they won today.”

Donegal left to rue what might've been as Meath win Division 1 final

Maxi Curran's Donegal lost out by two points to reigning All-Ireland champions Meath at Croke Park

Donegal fell 1-6 to 0-2 behind in the opening 25 minutes, but hauled themselves right back into the mix with McLaughlin netting a penalty during a purple patch either side of half-time.

McLaughlin said: “We had a lot of possession, but they took their chances.

“We have the forwards to put the scores away. Our defence got on top and we settled down a bit.

“We showed good determination to get back into the game, but we just couldn’t get it back.

“As the game went on, it was going to get more open and that probably made it more exciting for the neutrals. It was a very attacking sort of a game.”

McLaughlin’s penalty helped take Donegal to within a point, 1-5 to 0-9, at the break. As the sides parted for the interval, the Donegal tails were up.

“At half-time, we just said we’d come out all guns blazing and keep the ball going forward,” McLaughlin said.

“We just didn’t take as many chances - not just shots, but giving the ball away in possession.

“Their second goal came from nothing really. We were actually well set up. I think it was a bit of a misskick, but they got in behind and Niamh McLaughlin made a run across the goal. It was a good finish, that’s just the way it goes.

“It seems to be the same story where we go very close and just fall short of the line. This is another hurdle that we need to push on from.”

