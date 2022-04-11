Search

12 Apr 2022

Buncrana Hearts sweep Greencastle aside to clinch League Cup in style

Gary Duffy's Hearts produced their best performance of the season at Maginn Park on Saturday

Buncrana Hearts celebrate winning the Clubman Shirts League Cup final.

Buncrana Hearts produced their best  performance of the season on Saturday to secure the Clubman Shirts League Cup.

Buncrana Hearts 4

Greencastle 0

Eoin Murphy, Kevin Jordan, Bart Wesolowski and Kieran McDaid netted as Gary Duffy’s men caused something of a surprise against the leaders of the Jackie Crossan Premier Division.

Hearts looked hungrier all over the pitch with Kieran McDaid dictating much of his sides attacking intent.

Greencastle were actually the first side to threaten on 20 minutes when Jamie McCormick’s effort from distance went narrowly wide.

Hearts took the lead five minutes later when the impressive John Timlin got forward from right back to pick out Eoin Murphy and the midfielder guided a superb volley past Jason McCallion in the Greencastle goal.

Buncrana were on top at this stage and both Aaron McDaid and James Adair went close with good chances before the interval.

After such a poor first half, Greencastle were going to need to up their game big time if they were going to get back into this contest but just four minutes into the second period, the Hearts doubled their advantage.

McCallion was harshly adjudged to have fouled McDaid just outside the box and the excellent Kevin Jordan stepped up to whip a brilliant free kick over the head of the Greencastle keeper and into the top corner.

Bart Wesolowski and McDaid both went close to adding to the lead before Greencastle finally tested Rory Kelly on 73 minutes when the Hearts keeper tipped a Jamie McCormick effort over.

Buncrana effectively  sealed the victory with seven minutes to play after McCallion failed to hold McDaid’s free and Wesolowski was on hand to bundle the ball over the line from close range.

They put the icing on the cake just three minutes later when substitute Darach O’Connor released Kieran McDaid, who produced a delightful chip over McCallion to spark scenes of wild celebration from Hearts players and supporters alike.

Man of the Match: The award went to Buncrana Hearts  Kieran McDaid  who tormented the Greencastle defence all day. Had a hand in setting up two goals and scored one himself in an all round impressive performance.

