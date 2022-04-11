Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, April 11, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Edith Kelly, Clos Phádraig, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edith Kelly, Clos Phádraig, Carndonagh.

Edith’s remains will repose at her home from 12noon today, Monday.

Removal from there tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Harry Doherty, Ballintemple, Falcarragh and formerly of Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Harry Doherty, Ballintemple, Falcarragh and formerly of Baltoney, Gortahork.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. House private until 11am.

Wake is for family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Monday, April 11 at 1pm with internment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Parish webcam and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Enna Winder (née O'Broin), Little Bridge, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Enna Winder (née O'Broin), Little Bridge, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at her home from 6pm to 9pm for family and close friends. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe at 12 noon followed by interment in Maghery Cemetery. House is private on the morning of the funeral.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv St Crona's Church, Dungloe page.

Kathleen Travers (née O'Donnell), Lucan, Dublin / Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Kathleen Travers, née O'Donnell, Lucan, Dublin and Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at Marymount Care Centre on Sunday evening (April 10) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Monday morning (April 11) to St Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in the Esker Cemetery.

Kathleen’s funeral Mass may be viewed online. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. House Private.

Susie McFadden, Aerhill, Tank Road, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Susie McFadden, Aerhill, Tank Road, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12noon in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society C/O Any family member.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral, please.

Kathleen Wright, née Hegarty, 14 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Kathleen Wright, née Hegarty, 14 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Monday, April 11 arriving at St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

House private from 11pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday, please.

Margaret McLaughlin, London and Clonmany

The death has occurred of Margaret McLaughlin (Rye), London and Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at her home in Isle of Doagh.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “In Loving Memory of Margaret Ann McLaughlin Rye” Fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org C/O McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/clonmany.

