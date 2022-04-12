Search

12 Apr 2022

Donegal gardaí to carry out high visibility checkpoints over weekend

Motorists urged not to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Gardaí in Donegal have warned they will be conducting high visibility checkpoints and speed checks across the county over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

With roads expected to be busy and the weather forecast good, gardaí are urging drivers to ensure that they remain within the legal speed limits. 

Drivers are also being urged not to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.  Passengers are being asked to refuse a lift with anyone whom they suspect has taken alcohol or drugs. 

Gardaí are also urging drivers against using or holding mobile phones while driving and asking them to ensure that they and any passengers they have are wearing seatbelts while travelling.

Motorists are being asked to park in a responsible and legal manner at beaches and beauty spots over the weekend and to ensure they are not blocking access for emergency services. This includes piers where emergency coastal services operate from.

News

