Donegal has the country’s lowest Covid-19 infection rate

Donegal has the country’s lowest rate of Covid-19 infection, new figures show.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show the county has the lowest incidence of the disease in the country over the latest two-week period.

The county’s incidence per 100,000 people is 670.3 up to April 11, compared to the national incidence of 967.7. Donegal recorded 1,067 confirmed cases over two weeks.

The highest incidence in the state is in Waterford at 1,242.9.

Meanwhile, the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped by more than a quarter in a week.

The hospital was treating 36 patients on Tuesday night, a drop of 13 in a week. Two cases were being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit while five new Covid-19 patients were confirmed in 24 hours.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the county has increased by one. HSPC figures show there have been 248 deaths from the disease in the county up to April 9, an increase of one in the figure up to April 2.

Figures on the spread of the disease show the Letterkenny local electoral area has the highest rate of infection in the county and is the only area in Donegal with a rate higher than the national average.

The incidence in the area is 1,852.9 cases per 100,000 people over the 14 days up to April 4 after 552 cases were recorded. The national infection rate on April 4 was 1,670.4.

The Donegal LEA, which covers the south of the county, has the second-highest infection rate in the county at 1,430.6 after 379 cases were confirmed over two weeks.The Milford LEA has a 14-day incidence of 1,416 after 195 confirmed cases.

The Glenties area has a rate of 1,128.8 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days with 27 new cases.

The incidence in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA is 1,046.8 with 271 confirmed cases over 14 days.

The lowest Covid-19 infection rates in the county are in Inishowen.

The Carndonagh LEA, which covers the north of the peninsula, has an incidence of 807.6 with 137 confirmed cases over 14 days.

The incidence in the Buncrana area is 764.6 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days after 171 new cases were confirmed.